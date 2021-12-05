NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 313,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 458,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

