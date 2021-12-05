NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 59,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $89,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,190,392.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. On average, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

