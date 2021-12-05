NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,006 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

