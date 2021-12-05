NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,458 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,053,000 after acquiring an additional 120,093 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of VIRT opened at $27.85 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

