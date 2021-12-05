Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Cap of $40.51 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $40.51 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,195,937 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

