NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $170.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

