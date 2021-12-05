NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.7% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $170.24 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

