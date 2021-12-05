Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $50.10 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.91 or 0.08521836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00320623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.91 or 0.00927974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00080057 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.18 or 0.00410622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00253975 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,270,617,407 coins and its circulating supply is 8,656,367,407 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

