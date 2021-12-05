Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,173,000 after acquiring an additional 488,646 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,235,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

