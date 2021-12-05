Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Landstar System by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Landstar System by 98,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

LSTR stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

