Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

