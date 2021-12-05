Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $49,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 471,595 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 125.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 446,388 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 201,550 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

