Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $60.54 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

