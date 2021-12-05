Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $36.04

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.04, but opened at $34.00. Noah shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 1,156 shares traded.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noah by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 55,987.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 62,706 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 86.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

