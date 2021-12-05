Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0124 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. Noir has a market capitalization of $254,273.32 and $497.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00174450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.68 or 0.00605290 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015385 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00064337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,425,716 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars.

