North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.24 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.