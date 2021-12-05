North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

