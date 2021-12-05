North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

