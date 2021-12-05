North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 822 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

