North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.37 and a 200-day moving average of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

