North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 284 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.