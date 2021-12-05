North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

