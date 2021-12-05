North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $10.33 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $164.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

