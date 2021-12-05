North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $596,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,501,024.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,912. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $26.58 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

