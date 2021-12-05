North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.77 Million Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.08% of Crown Crafts worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.