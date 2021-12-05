Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Knott David M increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TARA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $42,620.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

