Northern Trust Corp Has $234,000 Position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,061 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Carberry purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 541,880 shares of company stock valued at $513,498 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

