Northern Trust Corp Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

