Northern Trust Corp Sells 147,603 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $116,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETON. B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

