Northern Trust Corp Sells 60,063 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $243.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

