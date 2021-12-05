Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 81.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,422 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in OptiNose by 748.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 213.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 357,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

