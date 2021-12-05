Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $838.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

