NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.13. 3,263,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,963. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.