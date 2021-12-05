Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Short Interest Update

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 200,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NMG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:NMG opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $359.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

