NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBY opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 64.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

NBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

