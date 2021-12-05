Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE:NUS opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.