Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Shares Down 5.6%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 177,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

About Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF)

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

