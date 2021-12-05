Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 31st

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NCA opened at $10.05 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

