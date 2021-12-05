Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 23.0% in November

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 202.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 163.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQX stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

