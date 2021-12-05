Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,500 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

