Oak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.