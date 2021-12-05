OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.51% of OFS Credit worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 26.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in OFS Credit by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in OFS Credit by 8.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.41%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

