Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter.

NYSE ODC opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 68.79%.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

