Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.96.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

