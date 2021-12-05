Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.51. Olin reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. Olin has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $64.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.