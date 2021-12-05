Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $101.00.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

