Omni Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Omni has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00006413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00321462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,295 coins and its circulating supply is 562,979 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.