OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $54.56 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

