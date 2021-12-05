ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

NYSE:OKE opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

