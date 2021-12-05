OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.88.
ONEW opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $760.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $56.78.
In other news, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,196,562.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $299,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
