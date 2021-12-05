OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.88.

ONEW opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $760.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,196,562.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $299,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

